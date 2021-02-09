Bukayo Saka has been the standout teenage performer in the Premier League this season.

The Arsenal academy product is just 19 years of age, but is already one of the Gunners' most important players.

In his 20 Premier League appearances in 2020/21, Saka has scored five goals and contributed two assists, a fine return given how much Mikel Arteta's side have struggled this campaign.

He's also received the prestigious honour of playing for England's senior side before his 20th birthday.

It's been quite a season for the Arsenal man and it'll come as no shock to learn that Saka is one of the highest-rated teenagers in Europe's top five leagues so far in 2020/21.

Let's take a look at the top 20 in that bracket according to WhoScored's complex algorithm. Only players to have played more than five league games feature in the list.

20. Adrien Truffert (Rennes) - 6.65

19. Lucien Agoume (Spezia) - 6.66

18. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - 6.69

17. Aimen Moueffek (Saint Etienne) - 6.70

16. Benoit Badiashile (AS Monaco) - 6.72

Aside from Bellingham, the first quintet of starlets is made up of French players. Badiashile has played 23 times in Ligue 1 this season, the most appearances by any player in the top 20.

15. Adil Aouchiche (Saint Etienne) - 6.73

14. Pedri (Barcelona) - 6.74

13. Ivan Ilic (Verona) - 6.75

12. Brandon Soppy (Rennes) - 6.77

11. Marco John (Hoffenheim) - 6.78

The big surprise here is the fact Pedri sits in 14th. Barcelona's 18-year-old wonder-kid has taken La Liga by storm in 2020/21, scoring two goals and assisting two more in his 21 appearances.

10. William Saliba (Nice) - 6.79

9. Nathanael Mbuku (Reims) - 6.81

8. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) - 6.83

7. Pape Sarr (Metz) - 6.88

6. Jeremy Doku (Rennes) - 6.91

Ligue 1 really is littered with young talent and it's clear Saliba is thriving once again after joining Nice on loan from Arsenal in January. Camavinga and Doku take Rennes' tally of players in the top 20 to four, the most of any team. Not bad for a 'farmers league'...

5. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) - 6.93

4. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 7.04

3. Bryan Gil (Eibar) - 7.08

2. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) - 7.16

1. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) - 7.38

Saka is the sole representative from the Premier League in the top 20, while Fati comfortably takes top spot after scoring four goals in his seven La Liga appearances in 2020/21.

Wirtz is a name to watch out for as well. The 17-year-old German attacking midfielder has eight goal contributions (4G, 4A) to his name in the Bundesliga this season, earning him comparisons with Kai Havertz.

