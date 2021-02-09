Roman Reigns could be set to defend his Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 against Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar won last month's Royal Rumble and can now take on any titleholder he wants in the main event of the show in April.

But, he's yet to make his decision. Edge could easily pick Drew McIntyre - or even Finn Balor - to challenge instead.

It's recently been reported that despite it not being confirmed, the plan right now is for Reigns and Edge to main event WrestleMania 37.

It seems Roman's challenger for this year is already set and Paul Heyman has wasted no time in teasing a huge match for his client for 2022's edition.

During an appearance on Talking Smack, he suggested that a monster bout between Reigns and Big E could go down next year.

"I know you’re the 'Powerhouse of Positivity', but as the Intercontinental champion, you have a chance to be part of WrestleMania, but you won’t be the main event," Heyman told Big E on the WWE talk show.

"Now, solidifying the title reign can get you to a position for WrestleMania next year in the main event for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns... that’s what that championship should be to you.

"It should be the designation of you as a great champion so you can main event at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

"The fact that you’re not going to main event this year, sir, should p*** you off. Doesn’t it?"

Responding to Heyman, Big E confirmed that he wants to meet Reigns at WrestleMania 38, should he still be holding the Universal title.

"That doesn’t p*** me off. That motivates me," he said of not main-eventing this year's show.

"Everything I’ve done in the past, as incredible as that was, it will pale in comparison to what I’m about to do this next year.

"I’ll see you and your boy in the main event of WrestleMania 2022, if he still has got the title. If he still has it, I’ll be there."

That, right there, is fighting talk from both sides. Don't tease us like this, Paul!

News Now - Sport News