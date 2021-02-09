Premier League footballers earn an astronomical amount of money between them.

However, it’s only a short career and they entertain millions of fans all over the world every week.

But which players in England’s top divisions are currently being shortchanged by their clubs?

We’ve taken a closer look at the footballers who should be banging down their managers’ doors asking for a pay rise this year based on their performance levels.

We know some players are being grossly overpaid at the moment - *cough* Gareth Bale *cough* - but who is on the opposite side of the fence?

Bukayo Saka | Arsenal (£30,000-a-week)

Bukayo Saka increased his wages to £30,000-a-week (per The Sun) after putting pen-to-paper on a new contract with Arsenal in July.

That’s obviously a very decent wage for a 19-year-old, but the gifted Saka is no ordinary teenager.

The England international is special, and Arsenal will soon need to increase his weekly wage again - quite significantly next time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin | Everton (£70,000-a-week)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin signed a new contract with Everton in March 2020, which was expected to take his wage from around £20,000-a-week to £70,000-a-week (per The Telegraph).

But even £70,000-a-week feels a little low for the Premier League’s joint-second highest goalscorer so far this season.

James Justin | Leicester City (£8,250-a-week)

Spotrac claim James Justin, who has been so impressive for Leicester City this season, is earning just £8,250 a week at the moment. That can’t be right, can it?!

The 22-year-old former Luton Town defender deserves a massive pay increase, if so.

Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool (£40,000-a-week)

He’s going through a bit of a dip in form at the moment, but Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the best full-backs anywhere in Europe over the past couple of seasons.

The 22-year-old Liverpool star is understood to be on £40,000-a-week (per Spotrac) at the moment, but really ought to be up there among the club’s highest earners.

Andy Robertson | Liverpool (£50,000-a-week)

And the same applies to Andy Robertson, Liverpool’s world-class left-back who has been nothing short of magnificent in recent years.

On a reported £50,000-a-week, per Spotrac, it’s time the Reds dipped into their pockets and rewarded their two brilliant full-backs.

Joe Gomez | Liverpool (£28,000-a-week)

Sticking with Spotrac’s data, they have Joe Gomez listed as earning £28,000-a-week.

The defender last signed a contract extension in December 2018, when he was still only 21, which explains the low wage. But the England international surely deserves an increase when he returns to full fitness.

Curtis Jones | Liverpool (£6,731-a-week)

Curtis Jones is a massive talent. The 20-year-old signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool last July, so it’s hard to believe Spotrac’s claim that he’s currently pocketing less than £7,000-a-week.

If true, though, Liverpool need to ensure that changes in the very near future.

Kurt Zouma | Chelsea (£40,000-a-week)

If Kai Havertz is earning £310,000-a-week (per The Sun), then Kurt Zouma should definitely be on more than £40,000-a-week.

The centre-back has made 15 Premier League appearances so far this season, scoring four goals.

Phil Foden | Manchester City (£25,000-a-week)

There was speculation several months ago (per The Daily Mail) that Phil Foden was on the brink of signing a new contract extension that would see his wage rise from £25,000 to £75,000-a-week.

That hasn’t happened yet but it surely won’t be long before it does. Saying that, Foden is *so* good that he could easily command at least £100,000-a-week from his employers.

Scott McTominay | Manchester United (£60,000-a-week)

Juan Mata is not worth £100,000 more a week than Scott McTominay, who continues to get better and better

The Sun revealed Manchester United’s wages in August and the Scottish midfielder is currently on less than Sergio Romero, which seems a tad unfair.

Mason Greenwood | Manchester United (£40,000-a-week)

It was also revealed in the same report that Mason Greenwood is currently on £40,000-a-week.

Again, this is an excellent wage for a teenager, but Greenwood is already a first-team star at Old Trafford with the potential to become a world-class forward.

Bruno Fernandes | Manchester United (£100,000-a-week)

The Sun also claim that Bruno Fernandes is United's 12th highest-paid player on £100,000-a-week.

That's less than what Fred, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic earn.

Considering he's basically carried the Red Devils for the past 12 months, United have to reward the Portuguese maestro with an improved deal as soon as possible.

Nick Pope | Burnley (£35,000-a-week)

Only Manchester City’s Ederson boasts a better save percentage than Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in the Premier League this season.

The England international certainly deserves to be among the club’s highest earners.

James Ward-Prowse | Southampton (£45,000-a-week)

James Ward-Prowse is one of Southampton’s key players, so it’s a little puzzling that he’s only the club’s 13th highest-paid player, according to Spotrac.

Surely that wage increased after he signed a contract extension with the Saints in August 2020. He's one of the best free-kick takers anywhere in Europe right now.

Harry Kane | Tottenham (£200,000-a-week)

It might sound a bit strange but, yes, Harry Kane probably should be earning more than £200,000-a-week (per The Sun).

He’s arguably the best striker in the world, and undoubtedly Tottenham’s most important player.

Kane wants to win trophies and there’s no shortage of top clubs who’d love to sign him this summer.

Spurs must do all they can to keep him in north London, even if that means making him the Premier League’s highest-paid player. At the moment, he's currently earning £70,000 a week less than Chelsea's Timo Werner!

