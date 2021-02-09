Baggies out of pocket as £2.8m-rated man snubs January MLS move

West Bromwich Albion lost again at the weekend.

Up against an out-of-form and vulnerable Tottenham Hotspur side, Sam Allardyce’s men opted against trying to take the initiative and were ultimately beaten 2-0 in north London.

The result leaves them 19th in the Premier League table and one has to think that they are in serious danger of being cut adrift.

Allardyce’s side are 11 points behind Burnley in 17th and have a significantly worse goal difference.

It may be something of a surprise, then, to learn that a first-team star was in demand in the January transfer window.

Kieran Gibbs has made 10 appearances for the club this season and enjoyed a four-game run in the team throughout January, playing against Wolves, West Ham United, Manchester City, and Fulham.

And The Athletic now reports that Inter Miami, the MLS franchise owned by David Beckham, attempted to take the 31-year-old to America.

West Brom were open to letting the ex-Arsenal defender leave the club but neither they nor Gibbs were impressed by Miami’s offer.

The Baggies had lined up a potential move for Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso as a replacement but the finances were not right on Gibbs’ exit and he has remained at the club.

His contract expires in the summer so he could leave on a free then and there is set to be interest from Premier League clubs along with other MLS sides and teams in Turkey.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Something is always better than nothing.

Thus, one has to wonder just how bad Miami’s offer was for the Baggies to turn it down.

Gibbs is valued at £2.8m by Transfermarkt but he is set to depart for nothing in the summer anyway, so the obvious thing for the Baggies to do would have been to take the money and run.

That they haven’t suggests the offer was remarkably low, and potentially that Gibbs believes he can land himself a juicy signing-on fee in the summer.

Either way, West Brom are out of pocket.

