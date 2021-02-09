Leicester are flying high this season.

Brendan Rodgers' side are currently third in the Premier League having amassed 43 points from their opening 23 games.

The Foxes are just seven points behind Man City and have a real shot of winning their second Premier League title.

Despite Leicester doing so well, they didn't make any signings in the January transfer window.

But they tried to.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Leicester were keen to sign Inter Milan midfielder, Christian Eriksen.

However, the deal did not materialise due to the amount Inter were asking for and the Dane's wage demands.

Romano added that they plan to go back in the market for a midfielder when the summer transfer window opens.

"Leicester will push in the coming weeks to extend Youri Tielemans contract. Christian Eriksen was a ‘real’ target in January but no agreement with Inter on loan fee + salary [€4m after taxes], same as Tottenham. The club will plan to sign a new midfielder in the summer." He wrote.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Eriksen would have been a great signing, there's no doubt about that.

The Dane has, admittedly, not been great at Inter Milan.

He's struggled in Italy and often finds himself on the bench under Antonio Conte.

But you can't argue with what he achieved during his time in the Premier League with Tottenham.

Eriksen, valued at £31.50m by Transfermarkt, was brilliant during his seven season spell at the north London side.

He would no doubt have improved Leicester, but I still think they can maintain their spot in the top four with the players they have.

Nevertheless, if Eriksen is still available in the summer, Leicester should go back in for him.

He's proven he can do it in the Premier League and, at the age of 28, he's just about hitting his prime.

