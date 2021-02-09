PSG made surprise move for West Ham man on deadline day

PSG spent the majority of the January transfer window trying to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur.

Reports claimed that the club wanted to take the England international on loan but were unable to agree a deal with the Premier League side.

It led to claims that new PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was once again frustrated with his former chairman, Daniel Levy, as it was the Spurs supremo who refused to sanction the move.

As a result, a report has now emerged claiming that PSG attempted to sign a replacement in the dying hours of transfer deadline day.

Football Insider reports that the club made a last-ditch bid for West Ham United playmaker Manuel Lanzini.

The Argentine has made just two starts this season and has been on the bench for all of the Irons’ last four games.

Still, the report states PSG wanted to take him to the French capital but were ultimately knocked back as David Moyes believes he can play a key role for the remainder of the season.

Lanzini is a compatriot of Pochettino and has made a total of 149 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 22 goals.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a curious one.

One has to think that the Irons wouldn’t have been all that disappointed with letting Lanzini go given the deals they did in the January window.

The signing of Jesse Lingard, for example, would almost instantaneously have replaced Lanzini if he had departed.

Instead, he is set to kick his heels on the bench for the remainder of the season, ironically, much like Alli.

Indeed, the Hammers star has played the full 90 minutes just four times this season: once in the FA Cup against Doncaster Rovers and three times in the EFL Cup, versus Charlton Athletic, Hull City, and Everton.

