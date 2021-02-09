Since its release back in 2013 on the PlayStation 3, Grand Theft Auto V seems to be the game that never stops giving and refuses to settle.

Seven years later, the talk amongst fans has been when the next sequel will be announced, however, this will continue to be up in the air as Rockstar confirmed it has now shipped a staggering 140 million copies of the game.

Yes, you read that right... 140,000,000 copies!

But the intriguing detail which was discovered was that 2020 became the title’s best-selling year since its launch eight years ago.

You could argue that the success unfolded due to the coronavirus pandemic, with profits surging across the gaming industry as families remain trapped indoors, hoping time will pass by.

Gamers have had an increased period to really notice the new features, as the game continues to receive frequent updates - expanding on the game modes and missions, which has been praised by critics whilst the game continues to evolve.

This has been the noteworthy contribution behind why GTA V has climbed to fourth place in the UK sales charts across last year. In May of last year, it was reported that an impressive 130 million copies had been sold, so from then until now, a further 10 million have been snapped up.

During Take-Two’s Q3 earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick was presented with the subject of whether remasters of previous Grand Theft Auto labels could be an option for the future.

"It’s a great and encouraging question. I’m kind of inclined to leave it more as a statement than a question and any update on our release schedule will come from Rockstar Games."

There is an expectancy that sales will continue to spike with the PlayStation 5 port planned for this year, but, with no signs of when the current lockdown will be lifted, this can be another influence on why sales will continue to rocket.

