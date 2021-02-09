Cristiano Ronaldo is still at the peak of his powers despite turning 36 last week.

The Portuguese has been in sensational form for Juventus this season, scoring 16 goals and contributing three assists in his 17 Serie A appearances.

Football's record goalscorer is simply phenomenal and he'll be eager to deliver for the Bianconeri when they return to Champions League action against FC Porto next week.

Ronaldo has made club football's most prestigious tournament his playground throughout the course of his glittering career, lifting the trophy on five separate occasions.

He's scored 134 goals in the competition and his outrageous numbers make it incredibly hard to pinpoint one performance as the great man's finest in the Champions League.

To be honest, picking a clear winner is impossible and we're not even going to try.

However, we are going to wax lyrical about one European masterclass from Ronaldo; the night he destroyed Liverpool at Anfield in 2014.

The Portuguese rocked up on Merseyside with Real Madrid and tormented the Reds on their home patch, scoring a quite brilliant goal in a comfortable 3-0 win for Los Blancos.

Ronaldo's strike on the half-volley is still criminally underrated and his individual highlights from the game are a joy to watch.

Steven Gerrard and the rest of Liverpool's team - especially the right-hand side of the defence - just had no answer to the fleet-footed forward's brilliance.

Ronaldo's highlights

Ronaldo in his absolute prime at Real Madrid was simply unstoppable.

The 2014/15 campaign was the Portuguese's most fruitful at the Spanish club, the global icon scoring a jaw-dropping 61 goals in 54 appearances in all competitions.

Looking back on that season, Ronaldo is probably a tad annoyed he didn't further add to his mammoth goal tally against Liverpool, given how well he performed under the lights at Anfield.

Karim Benzema was the one who feasted in front of goal that evening, the Frenchman scoring two quick fire goals after Ronaldo's opener to put Los Blancos 3-0 up at half-time.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

But while Benzema's display was good, it paled in comparison to that of his former teammate and it remains comprehensive proof that Ronaldo is far more than just a goalscorer.

News Now - Sport News