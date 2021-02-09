Man Utd make big decision over key man's potential new contract

Manchester United are enjoying a pretty successful season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently second in the Premier League and they appear to be the nearest realistic challengers to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Granted, their bitter rivals are five points clear with a game in hand but United will, at the very least, be confident of finishing in the top four and returning to their status as the best of the rest.

United also remain in the FA Cup – they play West Ham United on Tuesday night – and have the Europa League to fight for, having dropped into the competition after finishing third in their Champions League group.

One has to think, then, that there is every chance of ending the season in something of a blaze of glory.

But optimism has been tempered somewhat with the news that the club are not yet ready to discuss a new contact with Solskjaer.

The Sun reports that the club’s decision makers want to see a prolonged title challenge along with qualification for the Champions League before committing to giving the Norwegian fresh terms.

Solskjaer has 16 months left on his current contract but that could be extended by two years, while his salary would also rise to £6m per year.

United have been relatively inconsistent in recent weeks, drawing with Arsenal and Everton, losing to Sheffield United, and beating Southampton 9-0, but Solskjaer will hope to put together a run of form in order to earn that new deal.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This isn’t a normal thing to write but here goes: Ed Woodward is absolutely right.

United’s form in recent weeks has fluctuated and the compressed nature of the table means nothing is guaranteed in the Premier League.

It is worth noting here that United are as close to top as they are to fourth and a run of poor results could see them slide down the table and into a battle to qualify for the Champions League rather than to win the league.

Waiting and seeing on Solskjaer makes sense.

He has time left on his deal, he is unlikely to go anywhere else, and this gives United the time to properly judge the job he is doing.

Woodward and co have nailed it.

