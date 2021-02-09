Khabib Nurmagomedov has had his say on the future of the lightweight division and it looks more and more certain that he won't be part of it.

Speaking recently on an upcoming meeting with Dana White, the 29-0 superstar reiterated that the lightweight division needs to move on.

However, Khabib was hugely excited about some of the prospective fights that White could have on his hands in the coming months.

Speaking on Match TV, Khabib outlined the UFC's plans for the lightweight title, but didn't categorically rule himself out of the conversation.

“I know they’re already making plans, I think for around May or June for a title fight,” Khabib said.

“But between who? Dana told me he isn’t done yet. I can say that. When I told him the lightweight division needs to move on, he told me he isn’t done.

"He said to me, ‘When you fly to Vegas at the end of February, we’ll sit down and talk. Dana needs to make some kind of decision. But whatever the decision, I’ll agree with it.”

Khabib then went to name who he thought is most likely to ascend his now-vacated thrown at the top of the UFC's most exciting division.

“Poirier deserves to be champion, that’s my personal opinion,” Khabib said.

“Look at who he’s fought. Jim Miller, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Max Holloway. He’s fought me, Conor – these are all top fighters, maybe fighters who will end up in the UFC Hall of Fame.

“I think intrigue will appear in the lightweight division as soon as they decide the title fight and eliminator. At the moment, it’s held up and not clear what Dana’s thinking.

"I think it’s going to be on fire in the lightweight division this summer. The lightweight division has always been the most competitive, the most interesting, with big stars.

"It will take new turns this summer… a new, younger, generation is already coming, plus there’s Chandler, Oliviera, Poirier, Gaethje, a lot of good fighters. With that mix, it will be interesting this summer and towards the end of the year.”

Khabib makes a good point.

While he will no doubt leave a gaping hole in the UFC roster, the division is simply dripping with talent - a fact that can only be good news for the sport.

While we may never see Khabib in the Octagon again, there is still plenty to look forward to.

