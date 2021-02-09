Newcastle are not having the best of seasons.

The Toon have picked up 25 points from their opening 23 games and currently sit 16th in the table.

Even though they are 10 points clear of the relegation zone, a club of Newcastle's stature should be doing a lot better than they are.

But, while things aren't exactly going great for Newcastle at the moment, they can always take comfort in the fact they are doing a lot better than fierce rivals, Sunderland.

Sunderland have had a tumultuous few years.

The Black Cats are currently stuck in League One and they are in a battle to get promoted to the Championship.

They are seventh in the third tier, over 30 places lower than Newcastle in the English league ladder.

And Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle's star winger, is taking great pleasure in their misery.

After the U23 match between Sunderland and Newcastle was called off on Monday, a Sunderland fan tweeted: "Sunderland would win anyway lol you’re team is s**t."

The French winger then went out of his way to hilariously troll Sunderland.

Saint-Maximin tweeted a video of The Weeknd, which has become a meme following the Super Bowl, alongside the caption: "The Premier League calendar looking for Sunderland season after season."

That's quality from Saint-Maximin.

He's a popular figure at the club not only for his performances on the pitch but for his colourful character too.

His tweet went down very well with Newcastle fans and you can view some of the best reaction below.

News Now - Sport News