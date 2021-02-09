Liverpool poised to give wonderkid deserved reward amid superb form

Harvey Elliot remains a potential star of the future at Liverpool.

The young winger arrived from Fulham back in 2019 and he has gone on to make nine appearances for the club’s first-team.

He is still just 17 and has been loaned out to Blackburn Rovers for the 2020/21 season and is already pulling up trees in the Championship.

Across 22 games for the club, he has scored four goals and laid on eight assists.

And now it seems that his form has not gone unnoticed at Anfield.

Football Insider reports that the teenager is in line for a major new contract this summer after impressing Liverpool bosses.

His current deal expires in 2023 but he is set to be handed a new long-term contract as a show of faith in his development.

Elliot is also in line for a major pay rise, with Jurgen Klopp holding high hopes that he will be a major first-team player for the club.

He is set to be given a bigger role next season and will hope to keep impressing in the Championship in the meantime.

With him in the team, Blackburn are making a concerted push for the play-offs; they are currently eighth, six points behind sixth-placed AFC Bournemouth.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Elliot is an unbelievable prospect.

To be scoring the goals and registering the assists that he is at the age of 17, in the Championship, shows that this is a teenager with a ridiculous future ahead of him.

Liverpool clearly know that, having signed him when he was just 16, and handing him a new deal feels like a no-brainer.

He is thriving out on loan and next season could be the time to expose him to some proper first-team action.

Getting him signed up should be a priority.

