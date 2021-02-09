Man Utd in mix for to sign £43.8m-rated La Liga ace - report

Raphael Varane has been a Real Madrid star for some time now.

Signed from Lens in the summer of 2011, the France international has gone on to make 346 appearances for the club.

In that time, he’s won everything there is to win.

The 27-year-old has won the Champions League four times, the FIFA Club World Cup four times, La Liga three times, the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup three times apiece, the Spanish Cup once, and, of course, the World Cup.

And now it seems he could be on his way to the Premier League.

Sport Witness carries a report from Marca claiming that Manchester United are interested in signing Varane this summer.

His contract is set to expire in 2022, meaning Real would consider selling him at the end of the season as they look to recoup any kind of fee for the defender.

He is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt and remains a key member of the squad, making 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

There is said to be a belief at Real that he could be running his contract down ahead of a free transfer, although the most likely outcome is a new contract.

Still United are in the mix, as are PSG, Chelsea, and Juventus.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The first thing to say here is that this is pretty unlikely, with the report making it clear he is likely to stay at the club.

If it were feasible, though, United should absolutely explore it.

The report claims he would cost around €50m (£43.8m), despite his Transfermarkt valuation, and United do need a better partner for Harry Maguire.

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Eric Bailly is too injury prone and Victor Lindelof remains an error-prone presence – he averages more fouls than tackles per game, per WhoScored.

Varane is an elite presence and would be a genuine upgrade.

It might be unlikely but United can dream.

News Now - Sport News