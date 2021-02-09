There was never a doubt that after Conor McGregor’s defeat to Dustin Poirier, the word ‘trilogy’ would be circling the UFC.

This certain word has circulated previously with the Irishman, as we expected another encounter between him and Nate Diaz after the two were level at one win apiece following two fights.

However, the latest report according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, is that Poirier and McGregor could once again be competing in the Cctagon as early as May this year, with the 32-year-old aiming to avenge his first TKO defeat in his career.

Helwani said: “So now it looks, two weeks later, we’re going back in the direction of DP vs Conor 3.

“Now the big question is, belt or not? That seems to be up in the air. I think there is a chance they still don’t make it for the beat.”

After Khabib Nurmagomedov made it clear he wasn’t impressed with the performances at UFC 257 and gave every signal that he doesn’t wish to return from retirement, the UFC has yet to vacate the lightweight title.

Although company president Dana White continues to entice ‘The Dagestan’ for another bout, he has remained adamant that the lightweight division must move on and Poirier deserves to be champion.

Assuming the title does become available, the obvious fight would be Poirier vs Charles Oliveira.

Oliveira remains waiting for his title shot, being on the back of an impressive unanimous decision win over Tony Ferguson in December, which has seen him go on an eight-fight winning streak.

However, ‘The Diamond’ appears more attracted to fighting ‘The Notorious’ for a third time and has proposed that a fight between Oliveira and UFC newcomer Michael Chandler should determine a new champion.

Justin Gaethje would also be a frontrunner to stake his claim if the title was up for grabs, but the industry shows that not all the rightful contenders get what they deserve.

