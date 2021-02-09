We're now just a week away from potentially the most exhilarating Champions League game of the season.

Barcelona host PSG in the first leg of the last-16 on February 16, the clash of two titans made all the more pertinent due to the ongoing speculation surrounding Lionel Messi's future.

Messi has publicly stated that nothing will be revealed until the summer when his contract at Camp Nou expires.

A year will have then passed since he handed in a transfer request.

In the meantime, his insistence that his next move won't be announced until June or July has done little to temper the flurry of reports linking him with PSG.

But this week, France Football went a step further by making him the subject of their front cover in a mocked-up PSG shirt.

The timing of this, days before the French champions' clash with Barcelona, hasn't gone unnoticed.

The report claims that Neymar will be key to luring his former Blaugrana teammate to Paris. France Football had consulted a number of experts to discuss how PSG would make the move financially viable, as well as Messi's commercial power if he did arrive.

That might make the piece perfectly legitimate, but it has not gone down well in Catalonia.

Sport, which is of course based in the region, wrote the following editorial:

"At PSG they are not wasting the opportunity to destabilise the Barça team for the future Champions League tie that will face both teams."

That was echoed by Mundo Deportivo, who noted:

"The information coming out of France on Leo Messi in relation to a possible signing by Paris Saint-Germain does not stop... A new notch in the stream of information from Paris relating to the Barca captain, with [PSG facing] rivals Barcelona in the knockout stages of the Champions League."

That report also notes that Messi was unhappy with Argentina international and PSG star Angel Di Maria claiming that "there are many possibilities" of him being joined by his compatriot at Parc des Princes.

Moreover, there is "discomfort" in the Barcelona squad at those connected with PSG constantly entertaining the speculation - that includes Di Maria, Neymar, sporting director Leonardo and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It's added that Messi genuinely wants to wait until the outcome of Barcelona's presidential elections to see what the club's new chief offers him.

Regardless of whether that changes, France Football couldn't have picked a worse time for their front page - or perhaps it's the ideal time from a PSG perspective.

It certainly seems to have caused disquiet in Barcelona, at any rate.

