Tottenham latest news: Mourinho backed for Ligue 1 job

The idea of Jose Mourinho staying at Tottenham Hotspur long-term does appear to be a fairly fanciful one.

While there's no suggestion of an imminent exit, Miguel Delaney of the Independent did recently reveal that it is 'possible' we are in the end game of the 58-year-old's tenure in North London after losses to the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Brighton.

Given the debate that surrounds the Portuguese amid suggestions his tactical style is outdated and the problems behind the scenes leading to his exits at both Chelsea and Manchester United, it does seem as if he is only a poor run of form away from being labeled 'yesterday's man' again.

Still, that hasn't put everyone off, it seems.

Indeed, former Marseille striker Jean-Pierre Papin has mooted the self-proclaimed 'Special One' as a potential target for the French club following the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas.

“Mourinho is someone who rules with an iron fist," said the 1991 Balon d'Or winner in an interview relayed by Foot-Sur 7.

"You need someone who doesn’t want to concede goals. I find Marseille concede too many”.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, it does seem somewhat unlikely Mourinho would leave Tottenham for Marseille mid-season but perhaps this is indicative of his standing in the game.

No longer is he linked with some of the biggest jobs in the world. While a big club with a proud history, it's hard to make a case for Marseille being one of the top teams in Europe, a level at which Mourinho is so used to.

Perhaps, then, if he were to leave the Premier League sooner rather than later, that kind of move is what is next for him. Should things not work out at Spurs, taking what would be a step down in terms of the prestige of the club or league does seem like a fairly natural outcome.

