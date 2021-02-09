Crystal Palace news: Takeover once again mooted

At the moment, Crystal Palace look to be stuck in a rut.

With so many players out of contract at the end of the season, along with Roy Hodgson and most of his coaching staff, there is so much uncertainty around a club seemingly destined for a mid-table finish.

According to The Athletic, however, big changes could be afoot after a potential breakdown at another Premier League club.

They claim that American investor Joseph DaGrosa could turn towards the Eagles if Southampton owner Gao Jisheng does not lower his asking price.

Indeed, Palace are believed to be amongst a number of clubs who fit the profile his Kapital Football Group company are looking for, along with the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham United.

At the moment, DaGrosa is understood to think the Saints' reported £200m valuation has dropped £50m as a result of the pandemic, though the current owner is seemingly refusing to budge.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, takeovers can go either way. The likes of Blackburn, Portsmouth and Birmingham will tell you that (to name just a few).

However, Palace do appear to be going nowhere right now. Even after a potential rebuild this summer, it's hard to see exactly what the plans are to progress given it's unclear who will be in charge and what players any new boss would have available to them.

With that in mind, a change at the top of the club could prove hugely exciting for the supporters. If someone could come in and try to bring fresh ideas to the table, Palace may be able to build something meaningful on their longest ever stint in the top flight.

Back in June 2020, former Liverpool sporting director Damien Comolli was linked with a takeover of Palace too, so it does seem like something bubbling away in the background. At the time, the report suggested the Eagles were valued at around £250m.

Certainly an attractive club to buy due to their geographical location and status as a Premier League club, the future could be much more exciting for the club.

