Aston Villa news: Interviews this week could impact Dean Smith set-up

Usually, Jack Grealish is the man in demand at Aston Villa.

Indeed, the club captain has frequently been linked with a move away from the Midlands giants but, right now, they do appear to be embarking on an upward trajectory.

However, according to The Daily Mail, it is currently another Villa employee who is attracting interest.

They claim that Championship side Bournemouth are hoping to start their round of interviews for the vacant managerial job this week, with Villa assistant manager John Terry amongst the names in the frame.

The former England captain has been linked with the likes of Bristol City and Derby County but The Athletic did reveal he has snubbed other interview offers in the past in order to focus on his role at Villa Park.

However, the same report did suggest he would be willing to leave should the right project emerge.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The Bournemouth job would surely be an attractive one given how established they were in the Premier League for years prior to last season's relegation, as well as the funds former manager Eddie Howe was backed with during their stint in the top flight.

Still, moving mid-season is certainly a dangerous game to play.

The Cherries seem hell-bent on securing an instant return to the Premier League given they sacked Jason Tindall after his first poor run in senior management and, considering how chaotic a Championship campaign is, there's clearly no guarantee Terry could come in and lead them to it.

For both parties, it could be too risky. Should Terry fail in that objective, there's a chance his managerial stock could drop during his early days as a No.1 while Bournemouth would have trusted a relative novice with a hugely important task.

Waiting until the summer may be a better move for Terry in the long-term.

News Now - Sport News