The Premier League is full to the brim with opinions.

You can guarantee that whenever the biggest teams in the division lock horns that thousands, if not millions, of football fans will make their feelings known across social media.

Now, yes, there is a minority of supporters that ruins that platform of free speech by stooping to vile and short-sighted abuse, but there is absolutely nothing wrong with healthy and respectful debate.

2020/21 Premier League

It's a powerful thing, trust us, because if enough football fans are pedalling the same opinion on platforms like Twitter, then it can change the way that other people view certain players.

And as a result, we have the controversial world of 'underrated' and 'overrated' labels to discuss with some players not getting the credit they deserve and others being unjustly avalanched in it.

Now, as you'll be well aware by the headline, we're burrowing down that rabbit hole to try and construct the starting XI of Premier League players that we consider to be the most overrated.

Most overrated Premier League XI

The most important thing to clarify here is that the players selected are all top, top professionals and being selected in the XI is by no means us declaring that they're terrible footballers or anything.

Rather, they're simply a victim of fans either getting a little carried away with their form or still pedalling the prevailing opinion of them from more prosperous days in previous seasons.

Got us? Well, if so, be sure to check out our final XI down below:

GK: David de Gea (Manchester United)

To be fair, word has been getting out about De Gea's deficiencies since the 2018 World Cup, but even we were allured by the idea that he was starting to find his best form again this season.

Sadly, that hasn't been the case with his terrible display against Everton revealing that he has the second-worst save percentage of any Premier League goalkeeper with at least 15 appearances in 2020/21.

RB: Reece James (Chelsea)

Is he a top, top full-back with potential in abundance? Without a shadow of a doubt, but the hype would have you believe that James, despite his struggles in big games, is the second coming of Dani Alves.

CB: Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City)

For all his unfortunate injury problems, I think fans got a little carried away with Soyuncu last year, while the combination of Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans has ensured that the Foxes have barely missed him.

CB: Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa)

We find it a little over the top that Mings, for all his undoubted quality and £24.3-million valuation, is being tipped by some as a starter for England at Euro 2020, especially when he makes more mistakes and rash decisions than fans often realise.

LB: Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

This has nothing to do with Tierney himself because he's been one of Arsenal's best performers this season, but everything to do with Gooners getting far too excited about him for the tiniest of reasons.

Yes, it's all a bit of banter, but if declaring Tierney as the new Robert Carlos for wearing short sleeves in snow and carrying a Tesco bag isn't overrating, then we don't know what is.

RM: Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

A fantastic player, there's no doubt about it, but his viral strength and pace probably have a lot to do with the hype surrounding him far exceeding his record of zero goals contributions this season.

CM: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Don't hurt me, please. Yes, I'm well aware that Silva has been an unsung hero in Manchester City's romp to their status as Premier League favourites, but all isn't as it seems.

The elephant in the room is that fans are hyping him as though he's still in Ballon d'Or form, whereas WhoScored.com data barely has him ranked in City's top ten players based on 2020/21 performances.

CM: Naby Keita (Liverpool)

Frankly, you could argue that Keita was overrated from the moment Liverpool spent £48 million on him, but a mixture of injuries and inconsistent form have always ensured that he falls short of fan expectations.

LM: Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United)

You'd be mistaken for thinking that Saint-Maximin was a starter for France when you consider how talked up his performances are, but just four goals and seven assists in his Premier League career underpins a lack of end-product from the £28.8-million rated ace.

ST: Robert Firmino (Liverpool)

Is there a more tired cliché in the Premier League than Firmino's waning goal-scoring record being papered over by claims such as 'he's more than goals' or 'he's reinvented the position?

Ok, that's being harsh, because we would agree with both statements as recently as last season, but we think Firmino's form has plummeted a lot more than Kopites would have you believe.

ST: Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

For whatever reason, Martial is absolved of far more sins by his own fanbase than the average Premier League player because it's becoming painfully apparent that he can't endure as United's number nine in the long term.

Do you agree?

Amusingly, we have something of a paradoxical situation here because if you think some of these players have been hard done by, it feeds into the narrative of them being overhyped.

But at the end of the day, that's just our perception of how thousands of fans are viewing things and it's impossible to keep up with every tweet and post about hundreds of Premier League stars.

Regardless, though, the world is a better place for having more respectful and reasoned opinions, so there's by no means one right answer and we'd be wrong to overrate our own.

