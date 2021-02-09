Everton news: Pundit explains problem two players aren't helping fix

If there's one area in which Everton have struggled this season, it's the goalkeeping department.

While Jordan Pickford does appear to have recovered from some of the notable blips in form he suffered earlier in the season, the England international hasn't always looked wholly convincing.

In turn, Robin Olsen was criticised for his performance against Manchester United and, speaking to Football Insider, pundit Noel Whelan has come to only one conclusion.

Speaking about the 31-year-old, Whelan predicted Olsen's days are numbered.

“That’s the problem for Everton at the moment: you’ve got an England number one who makes mistakes and you’ve got a number two who’s shown real frailty as well," he said.

“I’m not sure whether they’ll go into the market for another one but I’m pretty sure when Pickford’s fit again he will go straight back in.

“Even if he hadn’t conceded any goals, Ancelotti’s already stated that Pickford’s his number one and it doesn’t matter about anything else.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Using data from FBRef, it's clear that Everton are conceding more goals than one should reasonably expect considering the quality of chances against.

In terms of post-shot expected goals (which measure how likely a goalkeeper is to save a would-be goal on the quality of the strike) Carlo Ancelotti's side rank third-bottom in the Premier League.

According to this data, they have conceded 3.2 more goals than they should have with only Southampton and Wolves ranking below.

So, clearly, the goalkeeping department could do with an upgrade. Indeed, perhaps Pickford will rediscover his best form but neither he nor Olsen look to have done a particularly good job so far.

Back in November, the Liverpool Echo revealed that there was no option to buy Olsen (rated at £4.5m by Transfermarkt) so it remains to be seen whether he remains part of any goalkeeping revamp at Goodison Park.

The numbers suggest he shouldn't be.

