Zlatan Ibrahimovic is proving that age is just a number at AC Milan this season.

Even by the Swede's age-defying standards, returning to Europe after two years winding down his career in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy looked to be a major risk.

And while some of those concerns were assuaged in his first six months back at the San Siro, scoring 10 goals in 18 games, it's the 2020/21 campaign that truly marked his return.

Ibrahimovic makes history

That's because Ibrahimovic is amongst the leading goalscorers in Europe with an astonishing record of 14 goals in just 11 Serie A appearances despite hurtling towards his 40th birthday.

In fact, such is the historic longevity of Ibrahimovic's goal-scoring that he achieved an impressive piece of history during the 4-0 win over Crotone at the weekend.

That's because Ibrahimovic moved to 500 goals in club football with his brace for AC Milan, solidifying his status as one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the beautiful game.

Greatest goalscorers of all time

However, while the most prolific strikers in history have taken up plenty of column inches in recent weeks due to Cristiano Ronaldo's new record, Ibrahimovic ranks even higher amongst active players.

In fact, Ibrahimovic is one of only four players who are still plying their trade professionally to have moved halfway towards four figures.

And although we're sure you have a pretty good idea about the three players ahead of Ibrahimovic, talkSPORT have done some data digging to ensure we have a completed top ten to enjoy.

Top active goalscorers

With everyone from Ballon d'Or winners to Maldive's answer to the 'Man of Steel' featuring, be sure to check out the 10 most lethal goalscorers in the sport we know and love down below:

10. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar: 408 goals in 733 games

9. Edinson Cavani: 411 goals in 726 games

8. Sergio Aguero: 421 goals in 766 games

7. Sebastian Abreu: 432 goals in 850 games

6. Ali Ashfaq: 464 goals in 544 games

5. Luis Suarez: 495 goals in 783 games

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 503 goals in 941 games

3. Robert Lewandowski: 526 goals in 798 games

2. Lionel Messi: 720 goals in 894 games

1. Cristiano Ronaldo: 761 goals in 1,041 games

Surprise appearances

For those of you who scratched your head when you saw Ashfaw flirting with the top five, then allow us to enlighten you with the Maldivian striker boasting a legendary status in the South Asian region.

Named the 'World's 2nd Best Top Goal Scorer' by IFFHS in 2013, the 35-year-old currently plays for Club Valencia in his native country for whom he's scored 53 goals in 80 caps.

Elsewhere, you might recognise world-record holder Abreu who is still going strong at 44 years old after recently signing for the 30th(!!!) club of his professional career.

But it's the procession of Ronaldo and Messi in the top two that puts even Ibrahimovic to shame with their tallies of more than 700 ranking amongst the greatest goalscorers we've ever seen.

Unless you're a statistician at the Czech Football Federation, then you'll already be ranking Ronaldo as the number one, but make no mistake that Messi could overtake him before calling it a day.

