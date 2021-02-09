Man City news: Lionel Messi transfer bid still being worked on

Considering this is a Manchester City side currently underperforming in terms of xG, the idea of them getting stronger should be a daunting one for the rest of the Premier League.

Having recently put champions Liverpool to the sword at Anfield of all places, Pep Guardiola's side look imperious sat atop England's elite division even despite the fact UnderStat data suggests they are not scoring as many goals as they should be.

In terms of xG, City look to be three goals short of the tally they should have based on the quality of their chances.

So, then, what better way to fix that problem than by signing one of the most lethal finishers the game has ever seen?

According to ESPN, City are still keen on a move for Lionel Messi upon the expiration of his Barcelona contract this summer and will revisit the situation in March or April.

The Argentine's problems with Barcelona have been well-documented of late and he is able to negotiate with foreign clubs now. PSG have been making strong overtures to bring him to the French capital though the report suggests that is the wrong strategy in trying to lure him this summer.

Instead, City will likely try to go relatively under the radar in their approach with staff members reportedly already in contact with members of his entourage.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It doesn't take a genius to suggest that signing Messi would be a good thing.

However, what's more interesting is the tactical shift it would require. Indeed, at 33, he's unlikely to press defences in the way someone such as Gabriel Jesus does. Guardiola has praised the Brazilian for his work on that front so it's clearly an important facet of his set-up though - obviously - Messi would surely start were he to arrive.

With that in mind, something would have to change in order to accommodate Messi at this stage of his career though the obvious reward of having arguably the greatest footballer of all-time in the team is surely worth any trade-off.

If they can get him, Manchester City will change. In more ways than one.

News Now - Sport News