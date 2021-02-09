Manchester United had Mark Noble on strings during the opening 45 minutes of their FA Cup clash with West Ham United on Tuesday night.

Truth be told, there wasn't much for the Hammers to cheer about in the first half at Old Trafford with the Red Devils effectively camped in their half and piling on the pressure.

Even in the absence of Bruno Fernandes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's midfield three of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Donny van de Beek ran the visitors ragged in a dominating start to the game.

The home side's back-line was even causing havoc with Victor Lindelof coming the closest to giving United the lead when his well-placed header forced an outrageous save from Lukasz Fabianski.

The Pole has long been recognised as one of the most underrated shot-stoppers in the Premier League and it was easy to see why when he diverted Lindelof's effort onto the post.

But while there might have been a lack of goals from the Red Devils, there most certainly wasn't a lack of finesse with West Ham skipper Noble suffering not one, but two moments of humiliation.

Noble skilled by Rashford and Greenwood

First up, Marcus Rashford, who was celebrating his 250th appearance for United, brutally sent Noble crashing to the ground with a nonchalant roulette to get himself out of trouble.

However, it was Mason Greenwood who went one better with an astonishing turn on the touchline that once again had Noble seeing stars - check out the two moments of brilliance down below:

Can somebody get a taxi for Noble please?

Ferdinand loved it

In fact, the Greenwood skill, in particular, went down such a treat on social media that United legend Rio Ferdinand took to Twitter and posted: "I love you Nobes but Maceeey Maceeeey wow!"

To be fair, it's hard to blame Ferdinand because the way Greenwood spun Noble like a roulette wheel was exactly the type of skill you'd expect from Dennis Bergkamp in his prime.

But as we all know, it's not skill moves that decide football matches and for all of United's pressure, their bluntness in front of goal was painfully in tune with their recent Premier League struggles.

For all the flicks and tricks at United this season, you can't help feeling as though they lack the nervelessness to convert those fireworks into the sort of end-product that wins you trophies.

