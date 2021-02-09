The fallout from Dustin Poirier's shock second-round KO of Conor McGregor at UFC 257 still hasn't died down.

The Diamond debilitated the Notorious with a series of leg kicks before a flurry of punches sent him hurtling to the canvas.

Unfortunately for the Irishman, some of his enemies just so happen to be among the more vocal big-mouths not only in MMA, but also in his adopted sport of boxing.

Jake Paul inevitably revelled in his emphatic defeat, as did Floyd Mayweather.

Nate Diaz, who of course faced McGregor twice previously - winning one and losing one - has now offered his own thoughts on where his UFC rival went wrong back in January.

Perhaps buoyed by his victory in his initial meeting with Poirier in 2014, Diaz believes McGregor was too "aggressive".

Diaz: Where McGregor went wrong

"He landed all good shots, dropping combos on him, and I think he was pushing the pace too hard like he had it in the bag," Diaz told journalist Ariel Helwani.

"He f***ed up! This happened because he don't want to be in there. He's anxious for the kill because he wants out.

"He should've slowed down a little bit and then he didn't, he pushed the pace and he got caught slipping.

"And the leg [injury] thing? Come on, you were f***ed up the whole time. That's what I think of that fight."

McGregor responds

Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before that interview came to McGregor's attention.

The 32-year-old couldn't comment on Diaz's analysis of his style, but he did spot the American sitting in a racing chair as he voiced his criticism.

That led to a string of tweets from McGregor mocking him.

We believe the term is 'rattled'.

Long may this beef continue, as it can only heighten the chances of a trilogy being completed.

