Liverpool transfers: How Reds XI could line up if they follow Jamie Carragher's advice

Liverpool are in need of serious changes as the Premier League title slips from their grasp.

Although it's too soon to write off the Reds' chances of retaining their status as English champions, it's looking more unlikely by the week as they lose ground to Manchester City in the title race.

Having started the New Year with a run of four Premier League games without a goal, Liverpool have now lost their last three games at Anfield despite having previously gone 1,369 days unbeaten there.

Liverpool's tough situation

It's a woeful situation on Merseyside that is raising serious questions about the Jurgen Klopp regime in the long term as well as the changes needed to bring some stability back to the champions.

And there are few people more qualified to judge the situation than Reds legend Jamie Carragher who opined this week that Liverpool are in need of three signings to save their squad this summer.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, the Anfield icon reflected: "I still think they will be back - but they need three players.

Carragher's transfer advice

"They need a centre-back - maybe he's joined now in Ozan Kabak - they need someone to replace Wijnaldum, and they need someone in the front three.

"And I'm not talking about players on the bench. I'm talking about players to come into the team like Matip, Wijnaldum, and Mane did, like Salah, Van Dijk, and Alisson. That's what Liverpool need."

Makes sense, right? However, it's one thing to suggest that Liverpool need to make three signings and another thing entirely for Michael Edwards, despite his brilliance, to go forward and pull it off.

Liverpool's potential XI

Nevertheless, we've decided to slip our feet into the shoes of the Liverpool chiefs, imagine a world where they took Carragher's advice as gospel and make three major signings this summer.

Naturally, picking the exact trio is no easy task and a lot can change between now and May, but that didn't stop us from trying our best and hypothesising what Liverpool's XI might look like.

So, without further ado, check out how we think Klopp's side could line up for the 2021/22 campaign if Edwards took Carragher's strategy and ran with it this summer:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Ok, let me talk you through the signings.

In a week where Liverpool have been confirmed as one of the three clubs still in the hunt for Dayot Upamecano, I couldn't resist plumping for the highly-talented Frenchman over somebody like, say, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Upamecano has all the makings of a top centre-back in the Premier League, bringing an intelligence on the ball and effortless recovery speed that's bound to compilment the returning Virgil van Dijk.

For me, the Georginio Wijnaldum replacement was by far the trickiest decision with the likes of Renato Sanches, Florian Neuhaus and even Yves Bissouma all reportedly on Liverpool's radar.

But I'm backing the indefatigable presence of Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul, Serie A's highest-rated midfielder with more than 10 appearances, both defensively and offensively for the most seamless handover in the Liverpool midfield.

And as much as Kopites must be doing backflips at the thought of Kylian Mbappe coming to Anfield, we have to be realistic here and I think Paulo Dybala is the perfect Robert Firmino analogue.

I think a deal is plausible with Dybala's role having faded under Andrea Pirlo and he would bring the perfect type of energy and interchange that would bring the best out of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, all that said, I'd be lying if I claimed to have even 0.1% of Edward's transfer acumen, so I think we can all agree that whatever Liverpool come up with will probably be stronger than my own plan.

But either way, regardless of who Liverpool invest in and where on the pitch, it's beyond reproach that something needs to change at Anfield if they want to conquer the Premier League again.

News Now - Sport News