West Ham just couldn't find a way through Manchester United as they eventually fell to a 1-0 defeat in the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

There were very few worthwhile chances in the initial 90 minutes, with Scott McTominay eventually settling the tie early on in extra time with a powerful low strike.

David Moyes' wait for a win as an away manager at his former home ground goes on.

The Scotsman's reunion with United was the big talking point ahead of the game, particularly as he headed back there as one of the contenders for Manager of the Year.

Moyes has done an incredible job at West Ham this season and they sit just a point behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

The fact he has engineered that progress in the absence of a proper strikeforce is all the more impressive.

However, he made a decision which raised eyebrows in Tuesday night's loss.

Having brought on Ademipo Odubeko for Andriy Yarmolenko in the 54th minute, it looked set to be a special night for the 18-year-old.

The teenager spent three years with United's academy, so to make his second FA Cup appearance against the Red Devils ought to have been a memorable occasion.

In fact, the Irishman will remember it for all the wrong reasons after being brought off again in the 112th minute.

In Moyes' defence, he threw on Manuel Lanzini - scorer of that sensational late equaliser earlier in the season against Tottenham in the 3-3 draw - probably hoping for a moment of similarly magical inspiration.

That didn't happen, but in the meantime, Odubeko looked dejected on the bench.

Maybe there's something in the air at Old Trafford. Moise Kean suffered a similar fate playing for Everton under Duncan Ferguson, being a sub who was subbed.

No doubt Odubeko will bounce back from it, but you have to feel for the youngster who must have envisaged being a hero only to have his hopes dashed.

