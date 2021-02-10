Plenty of eyes were on David Moyes ahead of West Ham's trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

The Scotsman will never quite live down his reign at Old Trafford between 2013 and 2014, but he's going a long way towards redeeming himself at the London Stadium.

His latest successor in the United dugout, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will be eyeing the cup as a potential piece of silverware following the Red Devils' recent run all making it look increasingly unlikely that they'll challenge Manchester City for the title.

However, one of the main reasons they were in that conversation at all was because of the resurgence of Luke Shaw.

The left-back has been superb this season, starting 17 games, registering four assists, and speeding his way past Alex Telles in the pecking order.

It's been a remarkable transformation, given that it looked like he would never be the same player after suffering a horrific double leg break in 2015.

On top of that, he was targeted by Jose Mourinho during the Portuguese's reign. Mourinho once said, after watching the England international put in an impressive performance against Everton: "It was his body with my brain. He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him."

On the BBC's live coverage of United's tie against West Ham, Shaw opened up on that unhappy spell of his United career.

"It was very difficult. Sometimes I weren’t able to get my word across. People here were behind me so I knew I had that sort of backing. But I just needed to keep quiet and put my head down.

“A lot of people were saying a lot of negative stuff about me. I look back at it as a learning curve and how it improved me as a person off the pitch, not just on it."

Pundits Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright were full of praise for how Solskjaer has got the best out of him - but Wright had some particularly damning words for his predecessor.

"To hear some of the things that the manager [Mourinho] was saying, 'he's only playing well because I'm in his ear', stuff like this, was really horrible for me to listen to and quite degrading of him as a really good player," Wright said.

"And I'm pleased that he's turned it around to the point where we're seeing him play that kind of football, even more comfortable, even better, fitter, stronger, first in all his sprints and runs. And now he's showing what he's exactly capable of doing. And I'm just delighted for him and long may it continue.

"Ole has to get a lot of credit and when you listen to Ole talk about him he says he loves talking to him, he talks about his fitness and how fit he's got, all the problems he had, to get himself into a place now where he is fit and playing great.

"Luke Shaw what we saw, he came here from Southampton, was a fantastic player, whatever happened here."

