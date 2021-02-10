Cristiano Ronaldo now has the opportunity to add the Coppa Italia to his remarkable trophy collection after Juventus reached the final of this season’s competition with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Inter Milan.

Two goals away at the San Siro from Ronaldo earned Juve a 2-1 victory in last week’s semi-final first leg.

Juve then finished the job with a 0-0 draw in Turin on Tuesday evening.

Ronaldo and his teammates will face the winners of the other semi-final, contested by Atalanta and Napoli on Wednesday night, in May.

The Portuguese legend, however, will be bitterly disappointed that he failed to get himself on the scoresheet once more against Inter.

Ronaldo proves he can still dribble aged 36

He went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock with 20 minutes left on the clock.

After receiving the ball on the left-wing, Ronaldo drove at the Inter defence with pace and purpose, showing excellent footwork to beat two defenders before forcing a fine save from goalkeeper Samir Handanovic with a powerful effort.

So unlucky! That was like watching the Ronaldo of old for a moment.

We’ve seen him rinse countless defenders throughout his illustrious career after cutting in from the left.

What Capello said about Ronaldo in 2019

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who celebrated his 36th birthday last week, has made a mockery of Fabio Capello’s eyebrow-raising 2019 claim that he no longer dribbles past players with his latest moment of individual quality.

Two years ago, Capello told reporters, per talkSPORT: “The truth is that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t dribbled [past] an opponent for three years.”

Well, two years later, and the veteran forward is still making defenders look silly.

Rule number one, Fabio: never write off Cristiano. It never ends well!

