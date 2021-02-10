Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in WWE since WrestleMania 36.

Last April, he was dethroned by Drew McIntyre on the grandest stage of them all, dropping the WWE Championship in the main event of night two.

While 'The Beast' has been absent for nearly a year now, there's constant speculation that he will return.

After all, he has never suggested that he's done with pro-wrestling and the expectation is that Lesnar will come back to work once live crowds are permitted at events.

In fact, according to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE are already planning to have him in a future WrestleMania main event.

The website notes that there have been internal discussions about doing Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar to close 'The Showcase of the Immortals' once again.

Of course, the pair have already main-evented on two previous occasions at WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34.

A trilogy bout is now being discussed, although no timeframe for the match has been reported.

It's highly unlikely to be this year, for obvious reasons. Lesnar is currently on hiatus and Reigns is expected to defend his Universal Championship against Royal Rumble winner Edge.

But there's no reason the match can't happen in 2022. WWE have already announced next year's WrestleMania will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WrestleMania 39 in 2023 will finally go to Hollywood (where it was supposed to take place this year) and it's heavily rumoured that Reigns could finally face Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson there.

That would put 'The Tribal Chief' on course to meet 'The Beast' in Texas next year, then.

It's important to remember that these are all rumours, but with WWE announcing their next two WrestleMania's so early, it's not out of the question to suggest they will already be planning the main events as well.

News Now - Sport News