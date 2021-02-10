Manchester United progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening after defeating West Ham.

The game was an extremely drab affair with very little goalmouth action.

Scott McTominay would be the match winner, emerging off the bench to win the game in extra-time.

Donny van de Beek was given a rare chance to start on the evening.

But he was largely ineffectual during his time on the pitch.

The Dutchman struggled to create anything and he cut a dejected figure when he was replaced in the 73rd minute.

Van de Beek, who earns £120,000-per-week as per Spotrac, has now been slated by Andy Townsend and Mark Hughes on talkSPORT.

Townsend said: "We’re not seeing it from Donny van de Beek, he looks a bit lost, he doesn’t quite look like he understands where to go and where to run in this team."

While Hughes went as far as saying that his teammates don't even trust him with the ball.

“You just sense… it looks like they don’t trust him with the ball yet," he added.

“When the likes of Fred and Matic look up and they see Rashford, they see Martial, they see Greenwood, who is still a young player but has great talent, it’s like they defer to them, their first thought is to pass to them.

“Van de Beek, I haven’t seen a great deal of movement, I haven’t seen little movements to get in pockets of space, even though you suspect that’s the player he is and those are the areas he wants to work in.

“He’s been disappointing again. He’s playing for Manchester United, a huge club, he’s got to show more than he’s showing at the moment.”

Van de Beek clearly has a lot of potential. There's a reason why he was so well thought of at Ajax.

But it jut hasn't worked out for him yet at Old Trafford. He looks completely devoid of confidence and playing sporadically clearly isn't helping him.

It's a shame but, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes at United, his only chance of forcing his way into the side is performing when he gets the chance. He didn't do that on Tuesday evening.

News Now - Sport News