Kurt Angle has revealed he thought Brock Lesnar had 'died' during their infamous WrestleMania 19 match.

The pair main-evented 'The Showcase of the Immortals' in 2003 and although the bout established a young Lesnar as WWE's top star, it was more remembered for his botched Shooting Star Press.

When jumping off the top rope, 'The Beast' failed to complete the full backflip rotation and crashed headfirst into the canvas.

Speaking of the incident on his new podcast The Kurt Angle Show, 'The American Hero' revealed he thought Lesnar had died at WrestleMania as he wasn't responding to him.

"When he went to jump, he hesitated and then just said ‘awe f*** it, I’m just going to go,’" Angle said.

"I think that hesitation cost him to fall off balance forward so he couldn’t get a full rotation backwards when he went to flip.

"When he landed, I thought he was dead. I thought he broke his neck, I thought he was dead.

"He wasn’t responding, I said 'Brock, are you okay?' He wasn’t saying anything, I went over and covered him and told him 'You gotta kick [out], you gotta kick,' because I did not want to hold that title for another day."

Lesnar did, of course, eventually go on to win the match, but Angle has revealed he was still out of it after the bell rang.

"Afterward, he was so dishevelled. He was confused and didn’t know where he was," the WWE legend continued.

"He was supposed to come over and pick me up and hug me, we were supposed to become friends and he wasn’t coming over [to do that].

"I told the ref to tell him to come over and he wasn’t coming so I walked to him and hugged him."

Despite being out of it, Lesnar apparently refused to get in an ambulance and go to the hospital until Angle convinced him it was necessary.

"We got in the back and he had an ambulance waiting for him to take him to the hospital and he wouldn’t go," Kurt continued.

"He was not going to go, he was being stubborn, he was pretty pissed off. I had to talk him into getting in the ambulance and eventually he did."

Thankfully, Lesnar suffered no lasting injuries from that botched Shooting Star Press. It certainly could have been so much worse.

News Now - Sport News