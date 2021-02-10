Bruno Fernandes has so often been Manchester United’s hero this season, but it was his teammate Scott McTominay who scored the all-important winning goal against West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

The Scottish midfielder scored his seventh goal of the season in extra-time, slamming a brilliant first-time shot past Lukasz Fabianski from a Marcus Rashford pass.

It was a goal of real quality from a player who continues to improve. McTominay entered the fray in place of Nemanja Matic in the 73rd minute and sent United through to the FA Cup quarter-finals with the only goal of the game.

"Scott has really, really developed that part of his game this season,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, per the Evening Standard, after the match. “Of course we let him go into the box more often, unleash him. He's a very good striker of the ball and a very clinical finisher.

"As he was a forward or a striker in his younger days, you can see his authority when he gets a chance to finish."

Had McTominay missed or left the ball, there’s a good chance that Fernandes would have buried the chance instead.

The Portuguese maestro was in space just behind McTominay and set himself to strike the ball. As the ball hit the net, Fernandes ran over and joined in with the celebrations.

A clip is currently doing the rounds on Twitter and fans believe Fernandes joked with McTominay during the celebrations, telling his teammate: “Hey, the ball was for me m***********!”

It’s clear that Bruno and McTominay have a great relationship.

Another video from the recent 9-0 victory over Southampton showed Fernandes giving his teammate a sneaky kick up the backside while he was celebrating.

Back in December, following a 6-2 win over Leeds in which McTominay scored two early goals, Fernandes wrote on the midfielder’s Instagram post: "Football is really strange Well done scottynaldinho".

And when McTominay posted a photo of himself looking ripped last summer, Fernandes wrote: “Scottyyyyyy training with the ball is really important, don’t forget that.”

Bruno clearly loves McSauce. He just has his own unique way of showing it.

