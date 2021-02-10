Man Utd's major Sancho boost as £105m asking price takes huge hit

Borussia Dortmund are enduring a terrible season.

The Bundesliga side are currently sixth, four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in fourth, and are staring down the barrel of a crisis.

Were they to fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, one has to imagine a firesale would have to follow, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho sure to be prime targets for elite clubs across Europe.

And Sport Witness now carries a report from WAZ claiming the England international may yet move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a swoop for Sancho in the summer but no deal materialised, with the club unwilling to match Dortmund’s asking price of around €120m (£105m).

Now, though, things have changed.

Dortmund have been struggling financially due to COVID and have drawn up a list of players who could depart this summer if they do miss out on European football.

They would lose around €75m (£65.7m) if they were to spend a season outside of the Champions League and Sancho is seen as a saleable asset if that nightmare scenario comes to pass.

United are subsequently brought back into the equation, and the report states that his asking price has lowered significantly since the summer window.

The 20-year-old’s form has dipped significantly this season and he has scored just three goals in 18 league games.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This could be a bargain for United.

Dortmund are really struggling in the Bundesliga and what was once unthinkable is now very much a possibility: They may well miss out on the top four.

That would see Sancho’s asking price tumble and the Premier League giants could well swoop in to take advantage.

Even in a fallow season, he still has nine assists in the Bundesliga, totalling 12 goal involvements in 18 games, and he would undoubtedly improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Transfermarkt value him at £90m – a deal at that price would be a steal.

