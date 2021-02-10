Mohamed Salah has achieved so much at Liverpool.

After failing at Chelsea, many doubted that he would be a success after the Reds signed him for £43m from Roma.

But he has managed to take Liverpool to the next level.

Now in his fourth season with the English giants, Salah has scored a remarkable 116 goals in 184 games.

He's helped Liverpool win four trophies, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Salah has earned many admires across the world for his performances on the pitch, with Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge one man who rates him highly.

“At the moment, it is not in our plans to sign him, but it would be a real honour to have a player like him,” Rummenigge told ON Time Sports, per Goal.

The Bayern chief didn't stop there, though, as he compared Salah to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“In my opinion, Salah is the Messi of Africa and of course he has the skills to play for the best teams in the world.

“What he [Salah] has achieved can be compared to what Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo did with Barcelona and Real Madrid.”

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Salah is a great player. He's undoubtedly among the top 10 best in the world.

But, respectfully, I don't think his achievements can be compared to what Messi and Ronaldo did with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Salah has scored 116 goals for Liverpool. Ronaldo scored 450 for Madrid, while Messi, rated at £72m-by Transfermarkt, has notched 651 for Barcelona.

In terms of trophies, Salah has won four at Liverpool, Ronaldo won 15 with Los Blancos and Messi has won 33 with Barcelona.

Salah is brilliant. But Ronaldo and Messi are in a league of their own.

