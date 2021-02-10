We'll be seeing a lot more of Bad Bunny in WWE.

After performing his hit single 'Booker T' at the Royal Rumble, the rapper then got involved in the men's namesake match, providing the distraction that allowed Damian Priest to eliminate The Miz and John Morrison.

To add further insult to injury, he then took flight from the top rope, crashing down on the pair, before appearing again on RAW one night later to introduce Priest to the main roster.

Saying Bad Bunny has made quite the impact on WWE might be a bit of an understatement.

And now, after witnessing the rapper's impressive start to life in the sports entertainment business, could the one and only Bow Wow be on his way to WWE too?

The award-winning rapper dropped this on Twitter on Monday and the WWE Universe is buzzing with potential matchups for Bow Wow inside the ring:

The idea of Bow Wow forming a tag team with the legendary Rey Mysterio certainly attracted the attention of his son and prodigy, Dominik:

It wasn’t all friendly, however. After NXT Superstars Bronson Reed and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott were ready to welcome him to the WWE family, things took a turn as RETRIBUTION’s T-BAR and MACE weighed in:

But Bow Wow wasn't having any of it:

Also going the route of referencing Bow Wow’s 2002 film, Like Mike, was none other than Ricochet, who immediately got the collective WWE Universe’s minds racing at the possibilities of a dream showdown:

John Morrison then joined in on the action, attempting to recruit Bow Wow in his and The Miz's struggle with fellow music megastar, Bad Bunny!

No matter who his first challenger or tag team partner may be, it is clear that Bow Wow means business, and it could be only a matter of time before he… wows us all!

Would you like to see Bow Wow in WWE?

