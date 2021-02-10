Hutton raves over Tottenham's "exciting talent" after first-team breakthrough

Dane Scarlett has quickly risen through the Tottenham Hotspur ranks.

The 16-year-old has been scoring goals for fun in the youth teams and is now being exposed to the first-team by boss Jose Mourinho.

A clinical striker, Scarlett has scored 13 goals in 11 games in the U18 Premier League this season, including a four-goal haul in a 7-0 win over Southampton.

He also managed to net five goals in a 6-2 FA Youth Cup win over Newport County, and has already featured for the U23s, scoring twice in three games.

That form has led to him making his senior debut under Mourinho, coming on as a late substitute in the Europa League win over Ludogorets, and becoming the club’s youngest ever player in the process.

Scarlett also played a minute at the weekend as Spurs beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 and it appears that he could be set for more first-team appearances as the season progresses.

That excites former Spurs right-back Alan Hutton, who believes the club have a genuine talent on their hands.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “It was very late on, wasn’t it? Another one, he came on in a Europa League game, I covered the game when he came on (v Ludogorets) and he looks an exciting talent.

“He’s so young and it’s nice, Tottenham did well and the game was passed so it was a good opportunity to bring him on. I understand getting the young boys in, giving them a go, getting them on the pitch and integrated into the squad.

“It’s brilliant for him and his family so hopefully we can see a little bit more of him in the near future.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Scarlett is doing everything right.

He is continually scoring goals for the youth teams and he is getting himself noticed.

The striker does not turn 17 until March and one has to say that his form has been genuinely electric.

One can understand why Mourinho has brought him up to the first-team, rewarding him for the form he has shown, and it feels an inevitability that he will soon make the permanent step up to the first team.

Spurs might just have a generational talent waiting in the wings, here, but the key now is to manage him correctly, and ensure he is not overexposed in the starting XI.

