Lincoln City’s Tayo Edun Wins January League One Fans’ Player of The Month Award

Tayo Edun has been voted the FLW Fans’ League One Player of the Month for January. In a poll run by fan engagement experts Snack Media, the midfielder took 35% of the vote after scoring one goal in Lincoln’s win against AFC Wimbledon and assisting one in their victory against Northampton.

Accrington's Nathan Baxter was in second place with 19%.

In the third of five votes carried out over seven days via Snack Media’s digital and social networks, the Englishman’s performances seemed to win over League One fans up and down the country.

The full list of contenders from the final shortlist polled as follows:

● Tayo Edun (Lincoln City) - 35%

● Nathan Baxter (Accrington) - 19%

● Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) - 16%

● Taylor Richards (Doncaster) – 14%

● Josh Ruffels (Oxford) – 12%

● Jake Forster-Caskey (Charlton) – 4%

The League Two vote opens at 11am on Wednesday 10th February. To vote go to:

http://bit.ly/36EBNZ6

News Now - Sport News