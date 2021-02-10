Manchester City and Manchester United may be leading the way in the Premier League title race, but they certainly didn't become engaged in a battle for top spot through their ability to generate lofty fees for outgoing talents.

Discussion over net spend has been a dominant theme in English football in recent years and a subject that has become rather synonymous with Liverpool's success.

While the two Manchester clubs' extravagant spending habits have been used as a stick to beat them with, Liverpool's shrewd ability to balance the books has been lauded as a key factor in their recent Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

But just how wildly do the North West clubs differ in terms of their ability to generate substantial fees for departing players, and how do they compare with the rest of the division?

Well, a recent study from Bettingodds.com has shed fresh light on the subject.

The study has calculated the profits and losses of all 20 Premier League clubs in the past decade based on player sales and ranked them in order from largest loss to most lucrative profit.

Those who have most vehemently criticised Man City's failure to balance the books won't be surprised to see the club languishing all the way down in 20th place in the ranking with a £421.25m loss on player sales since the beginning of the 2011/12 season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, sit in 7th place having accumulated a £48.72m profit on players they've sold during the ten-year period.

Deals that saw the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling and Dominic Solanke leave Anfield have all contributed to their healthy profit margin.

And it's actually Liverpool's quasi feeder club, Southampton, that take top spot with the healthiest profit of all 20 Premier League outfits.

The Saints are in the black by £167.74m in the given period following a steady exodus of their most impressive purchased players - including Liverpool-bound Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Nathaniel Clyne.

Spurs, meanwhile, sneak into third spot in a ranking that vindicates Daniel Levy's reputation as one of the shrewdest boardroom negotiators in the division.

Here's the ranking in full below...

20. Manchester City (-£421.25m)

19. Manchester United (-£401.8m)

18. Aston Villa (-£122.98m)

17. West Ham United (-£90.81m)

16. Arsenal (-£78.84m)

15. Chelsea (-£73.29m)

14. West Bromwich Albion (-£46.81m)

13. Fulham (-£20.09m)

12. Newcastle United (-£5.34m)

11. Brighton & Hove Albion (£-2.64m)

10. Sheffield United (£15.7m)

9. Burnley (£21.54m)

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers (£35.08m)

7. Liverpool (£48.72m)

6. Leeds United (£50.41m)

5. Everton (£61.96m)

4. Crystal Palace (£75.38m)

3. Tottenham Hotspur (£94.06m)

2. Leicester City (£151.25m)

1. Southampton (£167.74m)

