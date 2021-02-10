"I can see that happening": Spurs tipped to make bargain swoop for £5.85m-rated star

West Bromwich Albion have struggled this season.

Sam Allardyce’s side are currently marooned in 19th place in the Premier League table, a huge 11 points off safety.

They have the worst defensive record in the division, too, having conceded 54 goals in just 23 games; Southampton and Sheffield United have both conceded 37, meaning the Baggies have shipped 17 goals more than anyone else in the league.

It might be bizarre, then, to praise the goalkeeper, but Sam Johnstone has been raging against the dying of the light.

The former Manchester United stopper has kept two clean sheets in the top flight this term and has made a total of 93 saves, more than any other goalkeeper in the top-flight.

It seems certain that he will leave the club if and when they do go down, and Gabriel Agbonlahor, the former Aston Villa striker, has tipped him to end up at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Sun have previously reported that Spurs hold an interest in Johnstone as they look for a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris and Agbonlahor thinks he could end up in north London.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “West Brom will get relegated and Sam Johnstone will get a move back to the Premier League.

“He’s shown with his performances this season, the saves he’s made that he’s a top class goalkeeper. He’s really good on the ball too.

“100 per cent Sam will stay in the Premier League. It wouldn’t surprise me if a big club like Spurs went in for him as well.

“He was at Manchester United, he knows what it’s like to be at a big club and I can see that happening for sure.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Johnstone is still just 27, relatively young for a goalkeeper, and has been around the block a few times.

He is also home grown, has a contract that expires in 2022 and is valued at just £5.85m by Transfermarkt.

This could be a bargain deal for Spurs, then.

Even if Johnstone were to come in as a back-up initially, taking the place of the veteran Joe Hart, before eventually succeeding Lloris as first-choice, this could be a canny move from the north London club.

Johnstone is clearly better than West Brom; a move to Spurs would only confirm that.

