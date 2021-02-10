Moyes gives major injury update on Yarmolenko after FA Cup tie

West Ham United were dealt a number of injury blows in the FA Cup tie with Manchester United on Tuesday evening.

The Hammers lost 1-0 after extra time in what was a genuinely horrific game of football to watch.

But of more concern will be the injuries sustained by Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko.

The central defender was forced off in the first half with an ankle problem before the Ukraine international pulled up after attempting to cross the ball into the box.

He attempted to play on but was ultimately forced to go off, being replaced by the young striker Mipo Odubeko.

And manager David Moyes confirmed afterwards that the forward has sustained some form of ligament damage, though the club are unsure how severe the problem is.

Quoted by Football.London, he said: “Ogbonna has an ankle injury and Yarmolenko has opened up his knee ligaments a little bit so we will assess them tomorrow and hopefully they won't be too bad.

“We have seen a little bit of a rise in injuries in the last few weeks.”

A serious ligament injury could well see Yarmolenko ruled out for a significant period in what would be a bitter blow to the Irons, given the lack of depth they have up front.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

West Ham really should have signed a striker in January.

Michail Antonio missed the clash with United due to injury and now Yarmolenko is facing an anxious wait to discover just how serious his issue is.

If he is ruled out for any significant period of time, the Hammers’ season may as well be called off.

Following the sale of Sebastien Haller, Antonio is their only out-and-out striker, while Yarmolenko is naturally a winger, not a centre-forward.

They have been doing so well but the prognosis on Yarmolenko may well dictate whether or not they can continue their push to qualify for Europe.

