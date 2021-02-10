West Ham were knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday evening.

David Moyes fielded a strong side for their clash at Old Trafford.

But they created very little and eventually succumbed to a 1-0 defeat.

Scott McTominay scored the only goal of the game in extra-time to send The Hammers out of the competition.

Moyes was without his star striker, Michail Antonio, for the tie.

Andriy Yarmolenko was deployed as a makeshift striker but he was forced off through injury after 54 minutes.

18-year-old Ademipo Odubeko took his place but he failed to make an impact.

Despite West Ham needing a goal and Odubeko being their only striker, Moyes decided to bring him off with eight minutes remaining.

That decision has now been torn into by talkSPORT presenter, Andy Goldstein.

He went on quite a rant on Wednesday morning as he branded Moyes' actions as 'absolutely disgusting'.

“I’ve got a big bone to pick with David Moyes,” Goldstein said.

“The young lad Odubeko, ex (Man) United, only 18, came on for Yarmolenko on 54 minutes. He was taken off 58 minutes later.

“I think that’s disgusting, I think that’s absolutely terrible.

“I would imagine David Moyes is big enough and ugly enough to know whether or not a player is good enough to go on the field and play.

“And I don’t for one moment believe that after 58 minutes he looked at it and went ‘Oh actually I didn’t know, he’s not that good’.

“David Moyes has said (on Odubeko previously) ‘he’s a good young talent, looking forward to giving him his chance’. He was the only recognised striker they had in that squad as well.

“I think that is absolutely disgusting. Leave the kid on, take someone else off, take Noble off. I thought that was absolutely disgusting from David Moyes. You could ruin the kid you could break him.

“Fifty-eight minutes in a cup tie, as your only striker, what do you expect from him? A hat-trick?

“I think that’s absolutely disgusting, David Moyes would have known exactly what type of player he’s got before he made that substitution.”

