Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens went to war in a brutal Last Man Standing Match at the Royal Rumble.

With the Universal Championship on the line, both men gave it their all, knocking seven bells out of one another during a bout that lasted 25 minutes.

After a number of ridiculous spots, which saw Reigns run over his rival with a golf cart before KO retaliated by diving off a forklift, Roman finally won the match by locking in his Guillotine Submission.

But that was only after he was handcuffed to a lighting fixture, barely getting to his feet and beating the 10 count to keep the match going.

So, it's fair to say Owens came very, very close to de-throning the Universal Champion.

In fact, reacting to the match in an interview with The Jake Asman Show, 'The Prizefighter' claims the only reason he didn't leave with the belt is that the referee screwed him.

"I’m still recovering from the Royal Rumble. It was a pretty rough night for me," Owens said.

"I was thrown off a 12-foot platform onto a bunch of tables, I got hit by a golf cart, I jumped off a forklift that was about 10 feet in the air, I burned my arm on a light that was part of our setup, and to top it all off, I didn’t win because I think a referee got paid off or something.

"A lot to recover from. I’ve never been cheated by a referee that way before. I used to play hockey in Canada as a kid so you would think it would happen before."

Owens went on to suggest that the referee made multiple 'screw-ups' and that's what cost him the Universal Title.

"I had a few options on how to approach it. I could try to knock him out, but he’s a tough guy. I figured I could go after his legs so he couldn’t stand up, but it wasn’t working that well," KO said.

"He went a different route and tried to throw me off high things and hit me with vehicles. Different strategies. Towards the end, I turned his own trick on him.

"He brought handcuffs, I handcuffed him to something and I thought I had him, I really did have him.

"Some screw-ups from the referees and here I am, sitting in my car without the Universal Championship. It goes to show, no matter how prepared you are for a match in WWE, you never know how it’s going to go."

Well, it sounds like Owens is still pretty upset about how his title challenge at the Royal Rumble went. Will he get another shot at Reigns further down The Road to WrestleMania?

