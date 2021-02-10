Palace facing huge dilemma over key man's potential new contract

Roy Hodgson has been with Crystal Palace since 2017.

Having stepped into replace Frank de Boer, Hodgson became the oldest man to be appointed as permanent manager of a Premier League club when he took the reins at Selhurst Park.

The ex-England boss is now 73 and with his contract set to expire in May, there seems to be a major decision for Palace to make over his future, according to The Daily Mail.

They report that this was meant to be his final season in charge as the club looked to appoint a younger manager who could lead them forward.

However, they believe that the appointment of a new boss could be a significant risk, with the club set to lose around £20m due to COVID. They cannot afford to be relegated, and budgetary constraints will hamper any chance of handing a new manager a lucrative contract.

Hodgson would consider an extension to his current deal but there is interest in alternatives.

Eddie Howe is one who is said to be admired by those in the Palace boardroom, as is Burnley manager Sean Dyche.

Howe would not cost anything as he is out of work following his exit from AFC Bournemouth but Dyche could be a costly appointment.

Burnley would likely demand a major compensation fee and it remains to be seen if Palace would be able to pay it.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

One has to wonder whether Palace is that much of a step up from Burnley for Dyche.

Burnley have finished above the Eagles in two of the past three seasons and the manager continues to work miracles at Turf Moor.

Given the budget he has to work with, one has to think that survival is the operative word at the club every season, and yet he guided them as high as seventh in the 2017/18 season.

That is not to say that Palace are wrong to covet him; he is 49, has plenty of fuel left in the tank, and would undoubtedly be a fine appointment.

But they may be left with Hodgson instead purely because this is, at best, a sideways move.

Howe or Hodgson may be the question; one can’t imagine Dyche moving down south.

