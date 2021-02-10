Jurgen Klopp's mother, Elisabeth, has passed away at the age of 81.

The Liverpool manager spoke to German newspaper Schwarzwaelder Bote to confirm the news.

"She meant everything to me," he said. "She was a proper mum in the best sense of the word. As a believer in Christ, I know that she is now in a better place.

"Owing to these terrible times, I can’t be at the funeral, (but) as soon as circumstances allow, we’ll hold a wonderful, fitting memorial for her.”

Elisabeth died on January 19. Jurgen had not travelled to Germany to see her since her 80th birthday.

Per The Associated Press Sports Correspondent Rob Harris, the funeral was held on Tuesday.

R.I.P Elisabeth. Our thoughts go out to Jurgen and his family.

Both of Klopp's parents have now passed away. His father, Norbert, died in 2000 at the age of 66.

Klopp has previously stated his regret at his father not seeing his success as a coach.

"The actual thing is my father was a natural coach as well. So if you would have asked him he would have said you have to become a coach," Klopp said, per the Independent.

"We never spoke about that and he pushed me through my own career, pretty much, with really harsh criticism and stuff like this.

"But now my real career he never saw, so that's hard from time to time."

