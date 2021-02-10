Liverpool's sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona is the largest profit made by a current Premier League club on the departure of a single player.

The Reds cashed in on Coutinho in January 2018 following a majestic five-year spell at Anfield in which he scored 54 goals and provided 45 assists in 201 appearances.

Having signed the Brazilian from Inter Milan for just £11.7m, Liverpool allowed him to depart for £130.5m following a long drawn-out saga, securing a profit of £118.8m in the process.

According to a study from Bettingodds.com, that makes him the most profitable individual player to be sold by any of the current top flight outfits in English football.

He is the only player that has generated a profit in excess of £100m, but there have been a multitude of shrewd transfer dealings concluded by other Premier League clubs worth noting.

Indeed, Bettingodds.com have identified every clubs' most profitable sale in their history, and here at GIVEMESPORT we've ranked them in descending order from least to most profitable.

The star-studded list features some household names including Virgil van Dijk, Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas.

Five players have attracted fees that have secured their clubs a profit in excess of £50m, and only one club (Brighton & Hove Albion) have failed to earn a profit of more than £10m for a single sale.

Intriguingly, the podium is comprised solely of players who moved to one of either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

That acknowledgement suggests the La Liga giants identify first-class performances in the Premier League as an indicator of potential success in Spain, though the respective careers of the top three suggest they may soon turn their attention towards another division in search of future superstar acquisitions.

As for the established top six clubs, Manchester United rank the lowest for profit earned on a single player having scooped just £18m for Danny Welbeck.

Local rivals Manchester City, meanwhile, managed to earn a club-high £23.94m for Kelechi Iheanacho.

Let's take a look at these record-breaking players in descending order from least to most lucrative...

20. Leonardo Ulloa (Brighton & Hove Albion to Leicester City) - Profit: £7.47m

19. David Brooks (Sheffield United to Bournemouth) - Profit: £10.7m

18. Chris Wood (Leeds United to Burnley) - Profit: £11.52m

17. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion to Stoke City) - Profit: £12.51m

16. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United to Marseille) - Profit: £12.87m

15. Danny Welbeck (Manchester United to Arsenal) - Profit: £18m

14. Michael Keane (Burnley to Everton) - Profit: £23.35m

13. Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City to Leicester City) - Profit: £23.94m

12. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham to Tottenham Hotspur) - Profit: £24.3m

11. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers to Liverpool) - Profit: £27.63m

10. Cesc Fabregas (Arsenal to Barcelona) - Profit: £27.72m

9. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United to Tottenham Hotspur) - Profit: £29.7m

8. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa to Liverpool) - Profit: £33.93m

7. John Stones (Everton to Manchester City) - Profit: £46.89m

6. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace to Manchester United) - Profit: £49.5m

5. Virgil van Dijk (Southampton to Liverpool) - Profit: £62.06m

4. Harry Maguire (Leicester City to Manchester United) - Profit: £65.97m

3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea to Real Madrid) - Profit: £72m

2. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid) - Profit: £77.67m

1. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona) - Profit: £118.8m

