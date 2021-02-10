Bundesliga ace with £37.2m release clause is Jurgen Klopp's dream Liverpool signing - report

Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis has been more than well covered.

Jurgen Klopp has been without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip for some time now but they took steps to correct the issue on deadline day of the January transfer window.

The signings of Ozan Kabak from Schalke 04 and Ben Davies from Preston North End have plugged the gaps in the squad.

However, Klopp may not be done when it comes to recruiting defenders.

Sport Witness carries a report from Bild claiming that Dayot Upamecano remains on the agenda amid his impressive rise at RB Leipzig.

The centre-back has a release clause of €42.5m (£37.2m) and that has led to a number of vultures circling.

The Reds are touted as having a major interest and the German newspaper report that he is Klopp’s dream signing as he looks to rebuild his backline.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in Upamecano, who is just 22.

A France international, he has made 139 appearances for Leipzig, and is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt, perhaps proving just how much of a bargain he could be.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be an immense signing for Liverpool.

Upamecano is a world-class defender; he averages 1.2 tackles per game in the Bundesliga, 1.3 interceptions, 2.7 clearances, and a passing accuracy of 88.4%, per WhoScored.

Not only is he efficient at winning the ball back, he can also spot a pass and keep the play moving.

By comparison, before his injury, Van Dijk averaged 0.6 tackles per game, one interception, 1.6 clearances, and a passing accuracy of 90%, per WhoScored.

Pairing the two would give Liverpool perhaps the most feared backline in Europe.

They should get this deal done.

