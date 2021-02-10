Manchester United legend Roy Keane isn't exactly impressed with Liverpool right now.

As the Premier League champions watched their title defence disintegrate with three consecutive defeats at Anfield, Sky Sports' fieriest pundit was on hand to rub salt in Jurgen Klopp's wounds.

After Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, Keane fumed: “We spoke before the game – they are making a lot of excuses. To me they’ve been bad champions.

Liverpool called 'bad champions'

“You can lose a game of football but I can’t figure this group out. Looking at them, even during the week Brighton were comfortable, you can get beaten in a game – there’s a way to be beaten. But I don’t see that.

“I think maybe they’ve believe the hype over the last year or two. We spoke about there would be some sort of drop off but they’re playing for a big team in Liverpool.

"Almost if they won the league last year and got a big carried away, believe their own hype they’re going to beat teams. In my mindset when you’ve won a league title your next challenge is ‘can we do it again’.

"I never got the impression from this squad/group, from their interviews, even from the manager last year when they won it were they saying ‘what’s the next step for Liverpool?’. No. Almost: 'let’s enjoy this.'"

Liverpool fans fight back

Now, it will come as no surprise that Keane's 'bad champions' comment has gone down like a lead balloon at Anfield, especially when he was so complimentary of the Reds as recently as late last year.

And it seems as though more than a few Kopites want to prove the United icon wrong and none more so than Twitter user @Thiago6lcantara, who has sought to use Keane's own career against him.

Fascinating Twitter thread

That's because they launched a fascinating Twitter thread on how United defended their title in the 2003/04 season under similar circumstances to the injury-riddled squad on Merseyside.

While Liverpool are without Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez because of serious injuries, United were robbed of Rio Ferdinand halfway through their own defence due to a drugs ban.

And with the thread amassing more than 2,500 retweets and 12,000 'likes' at the time of writing, it's fair to say that Liverpool fans were lapping it up, so be sure to check out the full story down below:

Interesting parallels

Now, at the end of the day, it's an impossible mission to compare two completely different Premier League seasons spanning multiple eras.

However, we'd be lying if we didn't see the parallels between the two title defences and I think we all need to step back for a second and remember the extremity of Liverpool's situation.

Not only are we plodding through the most unprecedented Premier League campaign in history, but one in which Liverpool have suffered an injury crisis that ranked amongst the very worst in recent memory.

I can't imagine we're alone in having become so used to the injury situation at Anfield that it's practically become the norm, but make no mistake that it's made the Reds' season insanely tough.

So, are they bad champions? Sorry, Roy; not in our books.

