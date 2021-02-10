Pundit hails Spurs ace's "amazing" unsung ability

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has stood out as one of Tottenham Hotspur’s best players in what is turning into a trying season.

Under Jose Mourinho, the club began remarkably well but a dip in form and a three-game losing streak which took in defeats to Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Chelsea somewhat drained the optimism in north London.

That run of results has left the club sitting eighth in the Premier League table, four points behind the fourth-placed Reds.

It leaves them in a race to qualify for the Champions League but they got back on track at the weekend, as they defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0.

Hojbjerg played a key role in that victory, playing a beautiful through ball into the feet of Harry Kane, who scored the opening goal of the game on his return from injury.

It was Hojbjerg’s third assist of the season, and his vision has now been hailed by former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who believes that the technical side of the midfielder’s game is often underappreciated.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “A great ball in for Kane, his vision was amazing.

“He has got that in his locker as well and he perhaps does not always get credit for it. Yes, he has the defensive side of his game and a great ability to keep hold of the ball but he can also be forward thinking. He can create and get assists.

“Hojbjerg is looking like the all-round player. He has been one of the signings of the season, certainly Spurs’ signing of the season. I would say he has been their best player this year.

“If you notice, even when Jose Mourinho rotates his side, Hojbjerg remains in the starting eleven.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Hojbjerg is excellent and Robinson is right.

Spurs paid £15m for him in the summer but that deal was done in conjunction with Kyle Walker-Peters moving to Southampton for £12m; Spurs essentially got the midfielder for just £3m as a result.

He has lasted the 90 minutes in every single Premier League game this season and has only missed three games all campaign; against Marine in the FA Cup, Shkendija in the Europa League qualifying rounds, and Royal Antwerp in the Europa League group stage.

He is becoming a trusted Mourinho lieutenant and he has everything one could want in a midfielder: a great range of passing, the ability to get stuck in, and even the ability to hit the back of the net, as evidenced by his rasping strike against Liverpool.

He has been a sensational signing.

