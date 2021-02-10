Ronaldo, Messi, Brady: Who is the world’s most famous athlete?

p1eu64kt0t1ossepcvnvjkb1npf1m.jpg

Who is the most famous athlete in the world right now?

Many Americans would probably say NFL star Tom Brady after he won the Super Bowl for a seventh time last weekend.

But what about the rest of the world?

Brady is certainly up there but in terms of global popularity, American Football pales in comparison to other sports.

According to WorldAtlas.com, football is the world’s most popular sport by far, boasting four billion fans across the globe.

Second is cricket (2.5 billion), followed by hockey (2 billion) and tennis (1 billion).

Who knows how accurate these stats are, but it’s safe to assume that more people across the world follow football more closely than the NFL.

Tweet lists world's most famous athletes

However, a tweet from @TheHerd listing the world’s most famous athletes from 2018 is currently being shared on social media following Brady’s latest triumph.

It suggests this is the order:

10. Roger Federer

p1eu6397ga2usq4vt301vg716nod.jpg

9. Floyd Mayweather

p1eu639ven1tiklq198n2e4558f.jpg

8. Serena Williams

p1eu63cnhl1c7q1vvecd81dkd1kbpj.jpg

7. Aaron Rodgers

p1eu63dq2117181le71bntl662otl.jpg

6. Lionel Messi

p1eu63eivq17eo1h0b1g4o1vrd1nmvn.jpg

5. Cristiano Ronaldo

p1eu63fa8k1kfl6oj1kgtsjovctp.jpg

4. Steph Curry

p1eu63gknp1qmnnr71ur41d9749rs.jpg

3. Tiger Woods

p1eu63h8h72tj130j1kmcr9u10vsu.jpg

2. LeBron James

p1eu63hvop1l361cv31cn0kbi18r410.jpg

1. Tom Brady

p1eu63j6oj3s42n5t3nt1910ug12.jpg

Ronaldo only fifth? Messi outside the top five?

Piers Morgan: Messi & Ronaldo more famous than Brady

One person who completely disagrees is British broadcaster Piers Morgan, who tweeted: “Hate to burst your US-centric bubble, but Ronaldo & Messi are 100x more famous globally than Brady….”

p1eu6379il1heokeh11a3on5magb.jpg

Morgan’s tweet has sparked plenty of reaction, as you can probably imagine…

p1eu63q2f8cdnlf1i451gbpuvg16.jpg p1eu63qd9krrgdia1317clmds018.jpg p1eu63qnbj1vf56g51ctk109kf1g1a.jpg p1eu63qu9525r16ie81q1c4oav51c.jpg p1eu63r7cvl611tufefn1dum46g1e.jpg

The BBC’s Dan Walker doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Piers on many things, but he appeared to be in agreement on this one.

“Ronaldo, Messi & Woods have to be the top 3,” he tweeted.

p1eu63mfih1rjj104b9lmcec9uq14.jpg

Because of football’s global popularity, both Morgan and Walker are surely right: Messi and Ronaldo should both be higher up the list, if not at the very top.

Wherever you travel in the world, people have heard of both footballers. Can the same be said of Brady?

1 of 15
Champions League trophy

Who has won more Champions League titles?

News Now - Sport News