Edge earned the right to challenge a WWE titleholder of his choice at WrestleMania 37 after winning the Royal Rumble.

The Rated-R Superstar did what many believed would be impossible, winning the match after entering from the No.1 spot.

So, who will he challenge in the main event of 'The Showcase of the Immortals'?

Well, we don't actually know.

In the week since he won the Royal Rumble, Edge has teased challenging three of WWE's current champions by turning up on their show to put them on notice.

He began on RAW by confronting Drew McIntyre and then went on to visit NXT and Finn Balor on Wednesday, before concluding his tour by appearing on SmackDown, sharing the ring with Roman Reigns.

It's fair to say all men have been put on notice by The Rated-R Superstar and it's honestly anybody's guess as to who he will challenge.

But there is one more WWE titleholder he hasn't had a run-in with... but that doesn't mean Edge has forgotten about him.

In fact, the Royal Rumble winner has teased a shock match with NXT UK Champion WALTER on social media this week.

On Monday, Edge posted the following picture of three title belts on Instagram with the caption: "Decisions, decisions. Very cool image. #MasterManipulator."

But one fan wasn't impressed, replying: "We all know who you are challenging... so now these segments are kinda boring," referencing the fact that Edge is stalling over his decision.

The Rated-R Superstar hit back, teasing a match with WALTER by writing: "You're right. I have made it obvious it's gonna be WALTER haven't I?"

Don't mess with us like this!

While it's very unlikely to happen, seeing Edge vs WALTER in the main event of WrestleMania 37 would be absolutely incredible.

Congrats, Edge. You've now put the entire United Kingdom, as well as McIntyre, Reigns and Balor on notice.

